D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $8.02 Million in Unilever N.V. (UL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 153,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,021,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever stock opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.18%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

