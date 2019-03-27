D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $8.34 Million Holdings in TiVo Corp (TIVO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 183.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,150 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TiVo were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TiVo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TiVo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in TiVo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in TiVo by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TiVo by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TIVO. ValuEngine downgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TiVo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TiVo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of TIVO opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TiVo Corp has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $15.32.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($2.61). The business had revenue of $168.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.68 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TiVo Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.00%.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

