D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $7.45 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1,593.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,408 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.23% of ACI Worldwide worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000.

In other news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 166,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $5,376,944.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,532,685.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

ACIW opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

