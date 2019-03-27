CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Given a $34.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price target on CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CTMX. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $32.55.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.23). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.22% and a negative net margin of 142.19%. The business had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland purchased 9,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $92,970.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,083.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,774,000 after purchasing an additional 900,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,570,000 after purchasing an additional 642,165 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,588,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,504,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,343,000 after purchasing an additional 387,722 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,504,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,343,000 after purchasing an additional 387,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.