Cypress Development (CYP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 221500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 million and a PE ratio of -5.15.

Cypress Development Company Profile (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship projects include the Glory Lithium Claystone/Brine project that covers an area of 1,520 acres; and Dean Lithium Claystone project, which covers an area of 2,700 acres located in the Clayton Valley lithium production and exploration area of Esmeralda County, Nevada.

