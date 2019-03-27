Cypress Capital Group Sells 225 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.2% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 93,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,285,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $716,532.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $29,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,551.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 436,736 shares of company stock worth $67,144,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 109.93, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.40. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

