CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6,858.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,090,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757,941 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $1,190,694,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5,579.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,161,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $721,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,188 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,208,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $341,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,380 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.30. 353,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,754,581. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.93 and a one year high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 9,600 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,538.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $11,486,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,283,676.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and have sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.84 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.18.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

