CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 100.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,208,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610,380 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.0% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $341,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 764.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.84 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.18.

In other CVS Health news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $11,486,046.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,283,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $5,010,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

