CVS Health Corp (CVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.73.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

CVS stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,407,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,754,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $11,486,046.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,283,676.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $96,744.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and sold 412,039 shares valued at $27,326,012. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 5,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

