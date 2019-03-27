Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,010 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $377,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Bank of America lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Stephens set a $104.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $95.99. 2,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $360.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 38.84%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

