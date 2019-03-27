CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.16) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

EVD has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.79 ($50.91).

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) on Wednesday, hitting €41.70 ($48.49). 120,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 33.77. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €30.64 ($35.63) and a 1 year high of €43.86 ($51.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, eventim.net; in-house ticketing products through eventim.inhouse; sport ticketing products through eventim.tixx and eventim.farm; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through evetim.access.

