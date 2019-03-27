CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (EVD) Receives €43.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.79 ($50.91).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA alerts:

EVD stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €41.70 ($48.49). 120,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €30.64 ($35.63) and a 12 month high of €43.86 ($51.00).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, eventim.net; in-house ticketing products through eventim.inhouse; sport ticketing products through eventim.tixx and eventim.farm; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through evetim.access.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.