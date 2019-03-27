CTS Co. (CTS) Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 3.73% of CTS worth $31,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CTS by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CTS by 558.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $968.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.33.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. CTS had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.46%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CTS Co. (CTS) Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/cts-co-cts-position-lifted-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.