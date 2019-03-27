CryptopiaFeeShares (CEFS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,599.00

CryptopiaFeeShares (CURRENCY:CEFS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. During the last week, CryptopiaFeeShares has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. CryptopiaFeeShares has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,599.00 worth of CryptopiaFeeShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptopiaFeeShares token can currently be purchased for $202.93 or 0.05492540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptopiaFeeShares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00414159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.01607928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00228059 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00001306 BTC.

CryptopiaFeeShares Token Profile

CryptopiaFeeShares launched on February 10th, 2017. CryptopiaFeeShares’ total supply is 6,300 tokens. CryptopiaFeeShares’ official Twitter account is @Cryptopia_NZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptopiaFeeShares

CryptopiaFeeShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptopiaFeeShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptopiaFeeShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptopiaFeeShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptopiaFeeShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptopiaFeeShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.