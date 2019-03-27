Crypto Improvement Fund (CIF) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

Crypto Improvement Fund (CURRENCY:CIF) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Crypto Improvement Fund has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Improvement Fund has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Crypto Improvement Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Improvement Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00021706 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00001235 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Crypto Improvement Fund Coin Profile

Crypto Improvement Fund (CRYPTO:CIF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Crypto Improvement Fund’s total supply is 211,148,906 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto Improvement Fund is /r/CryptoImprovementFund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crypto Improvement Fund is www.cryptoimprovementfund.io . Crypto Improvement Fund’s official Twitter account is @AdminCIF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crypto Improvement Fund

Crypto Improvement Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Improvement Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Improvement Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Improvement Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

