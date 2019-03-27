Cronos Group (CRON) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)’s share price rose 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.53. Approximately 16,171,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 16,743,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

CRON has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,824.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

