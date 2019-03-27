Cronos Group (CRON) Cut to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 30.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Eight Capital cut Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.43.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

TSE:CRON traded down C$2.50 on Wednesday, hitting C$24.56. 3,591,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$6.57 and a 1 year high of C$32.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of -740.91.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.