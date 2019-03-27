Cromwell Group (CMW) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

ASX CMW remained flat at $A$1.09 ($0.77) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,974,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.15. Cromwell Group has a one year low of A$0.98 ($0.70) and a one year high of A$1.15 ($0.82). The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29.

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a Real Estate Investor and Manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. The Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. As at 30 June 2018, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.2 billion, a direct property investment portfolio in Australia valued at $2.5 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

