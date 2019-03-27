Critical Survey: Sky Solar (SKYS) & CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Sky Solar alerts:

This table compares Sky Solar and CenterPoint Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Solar $56.73 million N/A -$33.17 million N/A N/A CenterPoint Energy $10.59 billion 1.46 $368.00 million $1.60 19.33

CenterPoint Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Solar.

Risk and Volatility

Sky Solar has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CenterPoint Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sky Solar does not pay a dividend. CenterPoint Energy pays out 71.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CenterPoint Energy has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sky Solar and CenterPoint Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A CenterPoint Energy 0 4 8 0 2.67

CenterPoint Energy has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.23%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than Sky Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Sky Solar and CenterPoint Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Solar N/A N/A N/A CenterPoint Energy 3.48% 14.16% 3.11%

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats Sky Solar on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sky Solar Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks. As of December 31, 2017, the company developed 318 solar parks with an aggregate capacity of 377.2 megawatts (MW) in Japan, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Spain, Canada, the United States, and Uruguay; and owned and operated 196.7 MW of solar parks, including 96.3 MW in Japan, 5.6 MW in the Czech Republic, 0.2 MW in Canada, 0.9 MW in Spain, 22.1 MW in the United States, and 71.6 MW in Uruguay. It also had approximately 400 MW of solar projects in various stages of development in countries, such as Chile, Japan, Canada, and the United States comprising 6.6 MW under construction, 180.1 MW of shovel-ready projects, and approximately 250 MW of solar parks in pipeline. The company has strategic partnership agreement with Hudson Clean Energy Partners for investing in renewable power and clean energy. Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 235 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,338 megavolt amperes; and 15 regional service centers located on a total of 332 acres of land. Its Natural Gas Distribution segment sells regulated intrastate natural gas; provides natural gas transportation and storage services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers; and offers unregulated services comprising residential appliance repair and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned approximately 76,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution mains. The company's Energy Services segment provides physical natural gas supplies primarily to commercial and industrial customers, and electric and natural gas utilities; natural gas management services; and physical delivery services, as well as procures and optimizes transportation and storage assets. As of December 31, 20118, it owned and operated 200 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana and Texas; and leases transportation capacity on various interstate and intrastate pipelines, and storage. Its Midstream Investment segment offers natural gas and crude oil gathering, and natural gas processing services to its producer customers; and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.