Critical Survey: Nordic American Offshore (NAO) and Dorian LPG (LPG)

Nordic American Offshore (NYSE:NAO) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nordic American Offshore and Dorian LPG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Offshore $18.44 million 0.86 -$197.29 million N/A N/A Dorian LPG $159.34 million 2.04 -$20.40 million ($0.62) -9.50

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic American Offshore.

Volatility and Risk

Nordic American Offshore has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nordic American Offshore and Dorian LPG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Offshore 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorian LPG 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Nordic American Offshore and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Offshore -211.28% -13.89% -8.82% Dorian LPG -23.65% -4.35% -2.42%

Dividends

Nordic American Offshore pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Dorian LPG does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Nordic American Offshore on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordic American Offshore Company Profile

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. owns and operates platform supply vessels (PSVs). As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 10 PSVs. The company operates its vessels in the United Kingdom and in the Norwegian sectors of the North Sea. Nordic American Offshore Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

