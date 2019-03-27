Critical Survey: eRoomSystem Technologies (ERMS) and A10 Networks (ATEN)

eRoomSystem Technologies (OTCMKTS:ERMS) and A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get eRoomSystem Technologies alerts:

62.6% of A10 Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of eRoomSystem Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of A10 Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for eRoomSystem Technologies and A10 Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eRoomSystem Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A A10 Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

A10 Networks has a consensus price target of $6.06, suggesting a potential downside of 14.77%.

Profitability

This table compares eRoomSystem Technologies and A10 Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eRoomSystem Technologies N/A N/A N/A A10 Networks -11.89% -20.49% -8.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eRoomSystem Technologies and A10 Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eRoomSystem Technologies $900,000.00 0.00 $50,000.00 N/A N/A A10 Networks $232.22 million 2.30 -$27.62 million ($0.22) -32.32

eRoomSystem Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than A10 Networks.

Risk and Volatility

eRoomSystem Technologies has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A10 Networks has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

A10 Networks beats eRoomSystem Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eRoomSystem Technologies

eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide amenity services to the lodging industry in the United States and internationally. It offers Amenities Manager, an amenity management platform and proprietary software that provides a cloud-based system to assist a hotel in enhancing its image and theme through products and managing its amenities; and refreshment centers. The company also provides customer service and maintenance for refreshment centers owned by hotels and instructs hotel personnel on the use and maintenance of its products; and manages the process of providing product and restockers to the hotels, as well as other solution to various hotels. In addition, it offers asset based loans and other investments. The company was formerly known as RoomSystems Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. in March 2000. eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as RoomSystems Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. in March 2000. eRoomSystem Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. It also provides Thunder threat protection system for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; Thunder secure sockets layer (SSL) insight solution that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall for deep packet inspection; and Thunder convergent firewall, which consolidates various critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating various security and networking functions in a single appliance. In addition, the company offers intelligent management and automation tools comprising harmony controller that provides intelligent management, automation, and analytics for secure application delivery in multi-cloud environment; and aGalaxy, a multi-device network management solution. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves cloud providers, Web-scale businesses, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises in the telecommunications, technology, industrial, government, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for eRoomSystem Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eRoomSystem Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.