Critical Analysis: COMPANHIA PARAN/S (ELPVY) & El Paso Electric (EE)

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of El Paso Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of El Paso Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and El Paso Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPANHIA PARAN/S $4.40 billion 0.28 $323.93 million N/A N/A El Paso Electric $903.60 million 2.62 $84.32 million $2.33 24.96

COMPANHIA PARAN/S has higher revenue and earnings than El Paso Electric.

Dividends

COMPANHIA PARAN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. El Paso Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. El Paso Electric pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. El Paso Electric has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for COMPANHIA PARAN/S and El Paso Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPANHIA PARAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A El Paso Electric 0 3 0 0 2.00

El Paso Electric has a consensus target price of $55.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.84%. Given El Paso Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe El Paso Electric is more favorable than COMPANHIA PARAN/S.

Profitability

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and El Paso Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPANHIA PARAN/S 8.03% N/A N/A El Paso Electric 9.33% 8.83% 2.84%

Risk and Volatility

COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Paso Electric has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

El Paso Electric beats COMPANHIA PARAN/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMPANHIA PARAN/S

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,085 megawatts. The company also sources electricity from purchased power. The company owns and has ownership interests in four 345 kilovolt (kv) transmission lines in New Mexico and Arizona; and three 500 kV lines in Arizona. It serves approximately 425,000 residential, commercial, industrial, public authority, and wholesale customers; and distributes electricity to retail customers. El Paso Electric Company was founded in 1901 and is based in El Paso, Texas.

