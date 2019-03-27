CRH Medical (CRM) Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about CRH Medical (CVE:CRM) has been trending very positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CRH Medical earned a coverage optimism score of 3.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CRH Medical has a 12-month low of C$83.00 and a 12-month high of C$128.87.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation (CRH) specializes in the distribution of medical products directly to physicians, particularly those in the gastroenterologist community. The Company’s lead product, the CRH O’Regan System, is a single use, disposable, hemorrhoid treatment that is used in treating hemorrhoid grades I-IV.

