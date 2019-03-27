Crest Nicholson (CRST) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Numis Securities downgraded Crest Nicholson to a hold rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.48) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 359 ($4.69) target price (down previously from GBX 366 ($4.78)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 408.25 ($5.33).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 370.80 ($4.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $952.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 512 ($6.69).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 21.80 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.