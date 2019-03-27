Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st.

NYSE CPG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. 75,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,901. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $599.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.38 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,361,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,163,000 after buying an additional 4,558,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,583,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,583,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,957,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 10,022,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,929,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

