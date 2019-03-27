Cred (LBA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.81 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. Cred has a market cap of $13.35 million and $1.81 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000642 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, UEX and DDEX. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 71.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00412866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.34 or 0.01607348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00227502 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00001306 BTC.

About Cred

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,602,059 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, OKEx, UEX, Gate.io, Bilaxy, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.