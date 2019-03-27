Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Position Raised by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $59,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 55,048.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,504,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,292,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,946 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5,544.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 104,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,529,000 after buying an additional 102,579 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Nomura began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.57.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.04. The stock had a trading volume of 207,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $180.94 and a 1-year high of $245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $151,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,249 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,924,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Position Raised by United Services Automobile Association” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/costco-wholesale-co-cost-position-raised-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.