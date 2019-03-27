Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $3.72 on Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Cosmos has a market cap of $0.00 and $6.58 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $3.72 or 0.00091462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, BitForex, GDAC and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005972 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016208 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00152982 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002581 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000316 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00051526 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 236,355,290 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinone, BitForex and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

