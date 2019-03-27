Corundum Group Inc. Takes $1.11 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $100.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.5309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

