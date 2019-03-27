Corundum Group Inc. Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,353,000 after buying an additional 155,260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,654,000 after buying an additional 971,693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,469,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,041,000 after purchasing an additional 92,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,937,000 after purchasing an additional 207,272 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,866,000 after purchasing an additional 305,710 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $171.62 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.49 and a one year high of $178.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5871 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

