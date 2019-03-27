Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,196,634 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,061 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 4.7% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $95,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 74,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.49.

Shares of CSCO opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $254.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

