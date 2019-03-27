Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) – Cormark increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Macro Enterprises in a report released on Monday, March 25th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Macro Enterprises’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

MCR stock opened at C$3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.37, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Macro Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of C$1.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.54 million and a P/E ratio of 14.63.

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

