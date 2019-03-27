Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Copart to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $59.75. The company had a trading volume of 52,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,036. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Copart has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $67.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $484.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Copart will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William E. Franklin sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $8,181,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,591.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $3,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,128 shares in the company, valued at $27,495,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,828,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,833,000 after purchasing an additional 795,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,852,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,669,000 after purchasing an additional 493,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,800,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,941 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,334,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,432,000 after purchasing an additional 169,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Copart by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,293,000 after purchasing an additional 719,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.