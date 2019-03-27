Contrasting Simon Property Group (SPG) and American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

This table compares Simon Property Group and American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.66 billion 9.90 $2.44 billion $12.13 14.94 American Homes 4 Rent $1.07 billion 6.30 $108.27 million $1.06 21.49

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Homes 4 Rent. Simon Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Simon Property Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Simon Property Group and American Homes 4 Rent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 American Homes 4 Rent 0 3 6 0 2.67

Simon Property Group currently has a consensus target price of $194.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.32%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus target price of $23.71, indicating a potential upside of 4.10%. Given Simon Property Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Simon Property Group is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Dividends

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $8.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Simon Property Group pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simon Property Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Simon Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Simon Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 43.11% 63.21% 7.89% American Homes 4 Rent 10.09% 1.83% 1.21%

Summary

Simon Property Group beats American Homes 4 Rent on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2018, we owned 52,464 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.