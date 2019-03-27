Contrasting NIO (NIO) & Its Peers

NIO (NYSE: NIO) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NIO to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NIO and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 3 1 5 0 2.22 NIO Competitors 654 1678 1898 125 2.34

NIO currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 66.33%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 12.66%. Given NIO’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NIO is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO N/A N/A N/A NIO Competitors -195.21% -52.20% -8.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NIO and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $720.12 million -$1.41 billion -0.49 NIO Competitors $65.61 billion $3.33 billion 7.09

NIO’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NIO competitors beat NIO on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

