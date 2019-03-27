Context BH Capital Management LP Increases Stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG)

Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MidWestOne Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $325.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 million. Analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.89%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Context BH Capital Management LP Increases Stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/context-bh-capital-management-lp-increases-stake-in-midwestone-financial-group-inc-mofg.html.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.