Context BH Capital Management LP Has $1.57 Million Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB)

Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,647 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.62% of Metropolitan Bank worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 728.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

MCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

In other news, insider Mark R. Defazio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $70,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark R. Defazio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $140,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $352,820 in the last 90 days. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $280.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

