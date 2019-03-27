Context BH Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK)

Context BH Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 134,144 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,091,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after buying an additional 551,316 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $503.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $45,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,051.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

