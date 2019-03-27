Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.50

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 48615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNST shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

The firm has a market cap of $316.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNST. Svennilson Peter purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,759,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,281,000. VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,891,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,556,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 242,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

