Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $16.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consolidated Water an industry rank of 177 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

Shares of CWCO stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. 44,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,830. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $202.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Consolidated Water by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.