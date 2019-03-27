ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,235 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

COP stock opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $56.57 and a twelve month high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

