ConforMIS (CFMS) Shares Up 11.3%

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s share price shot up 11.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.66. 1,806,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,092,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research cut ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price target on ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $183.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.92.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 91.73% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConforMIS news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc bought 560,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,230,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 217,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 299,561 shares during the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

