Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Stake Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,585 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,526,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,581,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,348,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,581,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,348,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 554,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 103,266 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after purchasing an additional 164,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial set a $38.00 target price on Comtech Telecomm. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, VP John Branscum sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $29,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,675.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $519.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

