Compass Group plc (CPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,722.50 ($22.51).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,660 ($21.69) to GBX 1,715 ($22.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,830 ($23.91) target price (up previously from GBX 1,815 ($23.72)) on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,750 ($22.87) on Wednesday. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,427.50 ($18.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,776.50 ($23.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion and a PE ratio of 24.65.

In other Compass Group news, insider John Bason purchased 1,140 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,750 ($22.87) per share, with a total value of £19,950 ($26,068.21).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

