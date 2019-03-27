Comparing Translate Bio (TBIO) & Its Peers

Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO) is one of 114 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Translate Bio to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of Translate Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Translate Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Translate Bio and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Translate Bio Competitors 817 2728 5986 252 2.58

Translate Bio currently has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 144.10%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 38.86%. Given Translate Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Translate Bio and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio $1.42 million -$97.39 million -2.56 Translate Bio Competitors $909.88 million $194.38 million -1.25

Translate Bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Translate Bio. Translate Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Translate Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio N/A N/A N/A Translate Bio Competitors -5,043.00% -62.23% -25.84%

Summary

Translate Bio beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

