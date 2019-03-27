Comparing Surface Oncology (SURF) and Its Rivals

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) is one of 114 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Surface Oncology to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Surface Oncology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology -11.10% -8.52% -3.91% Surface Oncology Competitors -5,043.00% -62.25% -25.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surface Oncology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $59.42 million -$6.60 million -14.12 Surface Oncology Competitors $909.88 million $194.38 million -1.12

Surface Oncology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Surface Oncology. Surface Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Surface Oncology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Surface Oncology Competitors 816 2726 5982 252 2.58

Surface Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 372.10%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 37.10%. Given Surface Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

