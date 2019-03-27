Comparing Dyadic International (DYAI) and Geovax Labs (GOVX)

Dyadic International (OTCMKTS:DYAI) and Geovax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Geovax Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Geovax Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dyadic International and Geovax Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -841.68% N/A N/A Geovax Labs -290.02% N/A -422.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dyadic International and Geovax Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Geovax Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geovax Labs has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and Geovax Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $760,000.00 113.53 -$2.14 million ($0.17) -19.00 Geovax Labs $1.08 million 2.51 -$2.17 million ($0.03) -0.35

Dyadic International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Geovax Labs. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geovax Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dyadic International beats Geovax Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Geovax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer in the United States and internationally. The company through its patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle vaccine platform develops various vaccines. It is developing various vaccines that are in human clinical trials, and preclinical research and development phases, including vaccines against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers. The company has collaboration and partnership agreements with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health; the HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; United States Army Research Institute of Infectious Disease; U.S. Naval Research Laboratory; Emory University; University of Pittsburgh; Georgia State University Research Foundation; Peking University; University of Texas Medical Branch; the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland; the Scripps Research Institute; the Burnet Institute; American Gene Technologies, Inc.; Viamune, Inc.; Vaxeal Holding SA; CaroGen Corporation; Virometix AG; and Leidos, Inc. GeoVax Labs, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Smyrna, Georgia.

