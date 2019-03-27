Comparing Danaher (DHR) & National Automation Services (NESV)

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) and National Automation Services (OTCMKTS:NESV) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Danaher has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Automation Services has a beta of -2.01, indicating that its share price is 301% less volatile than the S&P 500.

79.1% of Danaher shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Danaher shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of National Automation Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Danaher and National Automation Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher $19.89 billion 4.62 $2.65 billion $4.52 29.00 National Automation Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Danaher has higher revenue and earnings than National Automation Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Danaher and National Automation Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher 0 1 12 0 2.92 National Automation Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danaher currently has a consensus target price of $123.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.66%.

Profitability

This table compares Danaher and National Automation Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher 13.33% 11.64% 6.74% National Automation Services N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Danaher pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. National Automation Services does not pay a dividend. Danaher pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Danaher beats National Automation Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. This segment offers implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, software, services, and consumables for packaging, printing, marking, coding, and traceability applications for consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About National Automation Services

National Energy Services, Inc. is a holding company that is engaged in building a portfolio of complementary services through acquisitions. It primarily focuses on drilling services, operation services, and maintenance services of the well-site activities. The company was founded on January 27, 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

