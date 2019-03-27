Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of ELP stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Santander cut shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR (NYSE:ELP) by 444.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

