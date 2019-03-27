Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (SBS) Shares Gap Down to $10.31

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.05, but opened at $10.31. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 66075 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 101,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

